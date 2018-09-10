Hamilton Festivals

September has proven to be a very busy month for events in the City of Hamilton, a trend that’s going to continue into next weekend with the much anticipated Supercrawl.

Tens of thousands jammed Locke Street yesterday.

There have been dozens of events in town throughout the week for the Canadian Country Music Awards which conclude tonight.

Now, many are looking forward to next weekend as more people from across the province flock to Hamilton for Supercrawl.

Jason Farr says festivals have a significant financial impact on the city contributing to the nearly 400 million bucks the city sees each year in tourism dollars.

Supercrawl now in its 10th year, was voted one of the country’s best street festivals bringing musicians, artists and foodies together for four days of fun and entertainment.

Jason Cassis is CEO of Equal Parts Hospitality. He says festival season in Hamilton means big business for local hotels and restaurants.