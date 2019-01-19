;
Hamilton family given the keys to new home

Category: Hamilton
Tags: habitat for humanity, hamilton


A Hamilton family now has a home to call their own thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Manaye Amnual has built a life in Hamilton with his wife and two young daughters.

Amnual lost his family and home when he was a teenager living in Somalia. He then spent 11 years living in exile in Uganada.

Amnual was granted refugee status and moved to Canada in 2005.

He now works in the steel industry while his wife, Fikirte, is a personal support worker.

“When they started to build [the house] about six months back, my dream came true,” said Amnual.

The Amnual family completed 500 hours of community service before accepting the keys to their new home.

Habitat for Humanity Hamilton partnered with Dofasco to build the house.

It is part of a Habitat Hamilton pilot project that uses steel and prefabrication for fast and affordable home construction.

The house is made from Dofasco steel.



