Hamilton family among the dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash

The Canadian Press has reported that a family of five from Hamilton are among the 157 killed in Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Nine month old Rubi Paul was travelling to Kenya with her mother, grandmother and siblings to visit relatives. Paul was born in Canada and is the only Canadian citizen among the family members travelling.

Paul’s 60-year-old grandmother, Ann Wangui Karanja, her 34-year-old mother Carolyne Karanja, and her siblings – 7-year-old Ryan and 4-year-old Kerri were all killed in the crash.

