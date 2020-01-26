Hamilton elementary schools to be on strike Friday

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has announced that the Hamilton-Wentworth school boards will be on strike Friday, Jan. 31st.

The ETFO also announced that the Peel school boards will joining them. These strikes will complete week two of the union’s rotating strikes.

In the release ETFO President Sam Hammond says that the job action is not about money. He says, “Ask any ETFO educator and they will tell you that lack of supports for children with special needs, large class sizes and the violent incidents occurring in classrooms due to lack of supports for students with unique learning needs are the reasons they are willing to go on strike.”

The union and provincial government last meeting was on Dec. 19.

ETFO represents 83,000 elementary public school teachers, occasional teachers and education professionals across the province.