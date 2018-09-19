;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton duo charged after police seize guns and ammunition

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, guns, hamilton police

Hamiltongunsseize

Two Hamilton residents are facing charges after police seized several firearms and ammunition from a home and commercial property in the city.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police pulled over a 21-year-old man who was driving near Barton St. East and Ottawa St. North.

The driver pulled into a parking lot and tried to evade police on foot. Officers found the man hiding between two parked vehicles a short time later and he was arrested.

Police say they located a discarded, loaded handgun and stun gun while searching the area.

They say further investigation into the vehicle revealed there may be more firearms and ammunition.

Members of the Vice and Drug Unit took over the investigation and searched a home on Robinson St. and a commercial property on Parkdale Ave. North.

Officers say they seized “numerous firearms” from the properties.

Jonas Buffett, 21, and Alisha Sanderson, 21, are facing more than 30 firearm-related charges.

hamiltongunseized2



LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for September 19th

Orchestral Maneuvers in Niagara

Shucking oysters

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php