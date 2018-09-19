Hamilton duo charged after police seize guns and ammunition

Two Hamilton residents are facing charges after police seized several firearms and ammunition from a home and commercial property in the city.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police pulled over a 21-year-old man who was driving near Barton St. East and Ottawa St. North.

The driver pulled into a parking lot and tried to evade police on foot. Officers found the man hiding between two parked vehicles a short time later and he was arrested.

Police say they located a discarded, loaded handgun and stun gun while searching the area.

They say further investigation into the vehicle revealed there may be more firearms and ammunition.

Members of the Vice and Drug Unit took over the investigation and searched a home on Robinson St. and a commercial property on Parkdale Ave. North.

Officers say they seized “numerous firearms” from the properties.

Jonas Buffett, 21, and Alisha Sanderson, 21, are facing more than 30 firearm-related charges.