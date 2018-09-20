Hamilton cyclist loses control of bike, suffers serious head injury

A cyclist in Hamilton has suffered serious injuries after she lost control of her bike and crashed into a wall.

Police say the woman was riding on the sidewalk on John St. West around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

“The cyclist crossed from the southwest corner to the northwest corner via the crosswalk at Charlton Avenue on a green light,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “As she crossed she became aware of a pedestrian standing on the northwest corner waiting to cross John Street.”

The woman swerved to avoid the pedestrian and lost control of her bike. She smashed into a “low standing block wall” and wrought iron fence.

Police say she was rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries and remains in serious condition.

They say the woman was not wearing a helmet.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to police to call 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.