Hamilton Councillors may opt to make changes to truck routes after concerns from citizens

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: bikers, cannon, councillors, people. hamilton, trucks, Wellington



A group of Councillors are getting ready to hear from Hamiltonians who are concerned about large industrial trucks in city neighborhoods. The city can opt to make changes to the current truck routes, something that hasn’t been looked at for nearly a decade.

Chelsea Cox lives downtown and works with an advocacy group called “The Truck Route Reboot”. Community members have said the intersection at Cannon and Wellington is one of the troubling spots.

Transport trucks try to make the corner but don’t want to go up on the sidewalk so they go right into the bike lane.

There hasn’t been an analysis of the roads since 2010 and since then a number of bike lanes have been installed. The truck route subcommittee resumes March 26th.



