;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Comic Con

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: Comic-Con, hamilton, hamilton convention centre


Some big names from television and the gaming world have descended on the city for the annual Comic Con festival.

The annual event took place at the Hamilton Convention Centre with hundreds of celebrities, exhibits, comics and die-hards who were dressed up as their favourite super heroes.

Celebrity guests included Ryan Hurst from Sons of Anarchy and Jake “the snake” Roberts, a legend in wrestling circles. Organizers say there is something for everyone at Comic Con, but Hamilton has something special to offer.

Comic Con continues tomorrow at the Convention Centre. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton Comic Con

Annual Waterford Pumpkinfest

Final weekend of advanced polling in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php