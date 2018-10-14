Hamilton Comic Con

Some big names from television and the gaming world have descended on the city for the annual Comic Con festival.

The annual event took place at the Hamilton Convention Centre with hundreds of celebrities, exhibits, comics and die-hards who were dressed up as their favourite super heroes.

Celebrity guests included Ryan Hurst from Sons of Anarchy and Jake “the snake” Roberts, a legend in wrestling circles. Organizers say there is something for everyone at Comic Con, but Hamilton has something special to offer.

Comic Con continues tomorrow at the Convention Centre. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.