Hamilton city council looking to clean up the city one drive-thru window at a time

Category: Hamilton
Ward four councillor Sam Merulla is fronting a by-law that would make it mandatory for drive-thru restaurants to install garbage and recycling cans by the pickup window.

Back in 2016, Tim Horton’s moved multi-use bins off drive-thru routes and in front of their stores. They felt that the relocation gave customers more time to sort their trash.

The idea hasn’t been embraced and has led to dirtier grounds.

Sam Merulla says restaurants that don’t comply would be making a bad business decision.

“There will be a period of consultation with them with respect to what’s expected but once that deadline is over they won’t be able to renew their licence to conduct business in town if those containers don’t exist.”



