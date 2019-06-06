Hamilton City Council interested in the 2030 bid to host Commonwealth Games

Hamilton was the first to ever host the Commonwealth Games in 1930, and although several failed attempts have been made, Hamilton hasn’t hosted the international event ever since. But today, councillors unanimously agreed to support the preliminary work for a 2030 bid, to bring the commonwealth centennial back to where it started.

It wasn’t just the stadium that came to be known as Ivor Wynne that was packed when the Commonwealth Games began in Hamilton in 1930, although that is where the track and field competitions were held.

Some of the facilities built for those 1930 games, like the Jimmy Thompson Pool are still in use today, that’s why the mayor wants to try for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Councillor Sam Merulla wants to ensure any athletes village becomes affordable housing after the games.

There’s the lingering disappointment from failed bids for the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, but Tom Jackson says, the rumour is that other countries and cities want Hamilton to host in 2030 as a fitting site for the centennial.

The city won’t make a final decision on the bid until early next year.