Hamilton Bulldogs return to Home Ice after frightening start to season

The Hamilton Bulldogs hit the ice this afternoon for their home opener at First Ontario Centre. Head coach Dave Matsos says he may not have been leading the Bulldogs today but he is optimistic he will make a full recovery.

It’s a moment thats still fresh in the minds of Bulldogs fans and they’ve been patiently waiting for some more hockey ever since.

The OHL champions took to the ice in Hamilton today, for the first time since game six last season. Before the puck drop, the players met with fans, who were rallying outside of First Ontario Centre for the festivities.

The players say they are keeping cool despite the pressure.

The season got off to a frightening start as players rushed to help head coach Dave Matsos after he collapsed on the bench last week during a game in Barrie. Today Matsos says he’s on his way to a full recovery.

Matsos says he is optimistic that his medical exams this week will give him the go ahead to get back to work. But there is a plan in place if he does need more time off.

But the fans today were just excited to get the season going.

The Bulldogs lost in overtime to the Ottawa 67’s.