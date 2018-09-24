;
Hamilton Bulldogs head coach collapses during game

The Hamilton Bulldogs experienced a terrifying final stretch during the last thirty seconds of Saturday night’s game against the Barrie Colts.

Players frantically cleared the bench and several raced to find help after head coach Dave Matsos collapsed.

Several members of the team sped across the ice to retrieve a stretcher from paramedics.

Matsos, 44, was treated by the on-site emergency crew and then taken to hospital.

The Bulldogs released a statement Sunday saying Matsos is “doing well and in good spirits”.

They said he was resting comfortably at a Barrie hospital where he will undergo testing.

The Barrie Colts tweeted their concern for Matsos and praised everyone who helped the Bulldogs coach during the ordeal. “Hockey is just a game, but life is a gift! Huge stick clap to everyone involved in last nights efforts to help @BulldogsOHL Head Coach Dave Matsos.”

Hamilton was ahead by two goals when the incident unfolded and were awarded the victory. It is still not known what may have caused the Burlington-native to collapse.



