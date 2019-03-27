Hamilton-born NCAA player speaks out

A Hamilton-born star basketball player’s love for the game has faded a bit just two seasons into her US college career after alleged emotional abuse from her coach. Reece Mungar says she isn’t alone as more of her teammates are also speaking out.

Reece Mungar thought she was living out her dream playing division one basketball at Northern Kentucky University.

Reece’s dad, Barry Mungar, played college ball in the states, was drafted to the NBA and is a retired Hamilton police officer. When he met coach Camryn Whitaker, he and his wife Nancy thought Reece would be in good hands.

Reece says the family vibe disappeared quickly.

In her second year, after several heated private meetings, the 18-year old refused to meet with Coach Whitaker before a game unless her parents were there. She says coach then threw her out of the arena.

Reece kept her feelings private but a former teammate blogged about similar treatment yesterday, leading to more alumni speaking up.

The Mungar’s say they’re used to tough coaches, but admit this was different, and that Coach Whitaker was no second mother.

When asked for their side of the story, the university said in a statement that they’re aware of the allegations and that ‘The athletics office will continue to monitor and assess our programs, taking appropriate corrective actions as needed.’

Reece’s parents wished they had taking the appropriate actions before sending their daughter away. Reece says she won’t be returning to Northern Kentucky University next year and will officially transfer to another school next month.