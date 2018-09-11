;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton begins search for 2018 Christmas trees

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: christmas, city hall, city of hamilton, dundas, gore park, hamilton, Memorial Square

ChristmasTrees

(Stock photo)

With just 15 weeks until Christmas, the city of Hamilton has begun its search for three perfect trees to spruce up the holiday celebrations this year.

The city is putting out a call to residents to consider donating a large Spruce tree that is at least 40 feet tall. The tree must be in the front yard, accessible from the street and clear of overhead wires.

Officials say the trees will be cut and transported at no cost to the owners.

The selected trees will be on display at Gore Park, City Hall and Memorial Square in Dundas.

If you have a large tree that you think could be the perfect centerpiece for the city’s holiday celebrations, call 905-546-2424, ext. 4392.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton police issue arrest warrant for murder suspect

Hamilton begins search for 2018 Christmas trees

Design time

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php