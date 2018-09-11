Hamilton begins search for 2018 Christmas trees

(Stock photo)

With just 15 weeks until Christmas, the city of Hamilton has begun its search for three perfect trees to spruce up the holiday celebrations this year.

The city is putting out a call to residents to consider donating a large Spruce tree that is at least 40 feet tall. The tree must be in the front yard, accessible from the street and clear of overhead wires.

Officials say the trees will be cut and transported at no cost to the owners.

The selected trees will be on display at Gore Park, City Hall and Memorial Square in Dundas.

If you have a large tree that you think could be the perfect centerpiece for the city’s holiday celebrations, call 905-546-2424, ext. 4392.