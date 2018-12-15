A local charity is aiming to give underprivileged families the best Christmas ever.

The Hamilton Basket Brigade began giving Christmas dinner to a handful of families in 2014. The initiative has now expanded to collecting hundreds of toys to give to children in need.

This year, the charity received 200 gifts from toy company Spin Master, in addition to a number of other donations.

The presents were given to twenty-four families selected by the local school boards.

Some of the families picked up their gifts in person at St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School, while others had them delivered to their homes.

The day was made even more special with appearances by Santa and Thor.

Around 50 volunteers helped make the event possible.