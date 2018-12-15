;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Basket Brigade

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: charity, christmas, hamilton, toys


A local charity is aiming to give underprivileged families the best Christmas ever.

The Hamilton Basket Brigade began giving Christmas dinner to a handful of families in 2014. The initiative has now expanded to collecting hundreds of toys to give to children in need.

This year, the charity received 200 gifts from toy company Spin Master, in addition to a number of other donations.

The presents were given to twenty-four families selected by the local school boards.

Some of the families picked up their gifts in person at St. Brigid Catholic Elementary School, while others had them delivered to their homes.

The day was made even more special with appearances by Santa and Thor.

Around 50 volunteers helped make the event possible.

 



LATEST STORIES

Christmas Bedtime Buddies

Hamilton Basket Brigade

CHCH Christmas Toy Drive in Fifth Year

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php