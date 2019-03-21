;
2017 BEA Winners
Hamilton announces new city manager

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: city manager, hamilton, Janette Smith


Janette Smith will become the first female city manager in the history of amalgamated Hamilton.

Smith is the current commissioner of public works for the region of Peel.

She will take over the duties on May 6th from Chris Murray, who left last summer to become city manager of Toronto.

Mayor Fred Eisnberger tweeted:

 



