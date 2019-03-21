Hamilton announces new city manager
Janette Smith will become the first female city manager in the history of amalgamated Hamilton.
Smith is the current commissioner of public works for the region of Peel.
She will take over the duties on May 6th from Chris Murray, who left last summer to become city manager of Toronto.
Mayor Fred Eisnberger tweeted:
I’m very pleased to announce, on behalf of council, that Janette Smith has been unanimously chosen as the City of Hamilton’s new City Manager. Janette will be introduced to Council on March 27 and I’m excited to welcome her to City Hall! #HamOnt https://t.co/G1Ye3MC6ai pic.twitter.com/XlAsxy7pbT
— Fred Eisenberger (@HamiltonsMayor) March 21, 2019
