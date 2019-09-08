Hamilton and Burlington Mayors attend a meeting about improving transportation

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger and Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward were in Toronto talking transportation and planning with their counterparts from cities across the continent.

Eisenberger and Hamilton’s head of department and city planning, Jason Thorne made sure to take the GO train to the meeting.

The mayors were meeting with Janette Sadik-Khan the author of “Street Fight” which is a handbook for urban revolution.

Khan is a former New York City transportation commissioner. She is known for transforming the streets of one of the world’s toughest cities into “Dynamic spaces safe for pedestrians and bikers.”

The chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities says that the cities are ready to “get Canadians moving with faster commutes less gridlock and affordable access to everything our communities have to offer”.