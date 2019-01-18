;
Hamilton acupuncturist charged with sexual assault

Category: Hamilton
A local acupuncturist is facing two sexual assault charges and Hamilton police are concerned there may be more victims.

Police say the alleged incidents happened between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 2019 and involved two women, aged 24 and 67.

Investigators say the women separately attended the acupuncture clinic of 63-year-old Chanpheng Anousaya, who also goes by Dr. Chan, in east Hamilton for treatment.

The women then called police to report being sexually assaulted during treatment.

Police say The College of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture have been notified and are conducting their own investigation.

Anousaya has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and has been released from custody with conditions.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact Det. Candace Culp at 905-546-4846.

If you have been the victim of a sexual assault, police urge you to call the Sexual Assault Centre’s 24-hour support line at 905-525-4162 or connect at SACHA, or the Sexual Assault/Domestic Violence Care Centre.



