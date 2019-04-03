;
Over 1,000 students from grade four to twelve packed inside a Milton school for the Halton Skills Competition that pits students in various specialties against each other from hair styling to robotics.

While the talent is undeniable, many of the younger students are still participating for fun. But for the high schoolers, how they fair in the competition could determine their career projection, whether it’s in film production, or coding, and careers like auto-mechanics that need an injection of youth.

Regardless of rankings, many of the students walk away with lessons they’ll hold on to forever.

Out of the 8 competitions, the winners of those will represent Halton region in next month’s Ontario Skills Competition.



