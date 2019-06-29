Halton Police warn public about ‘Shoulder Surfers’

When culprits steal your pin number by leaning over your shoulder when paying. That’s called shoulder surfing.

Two individuals shown in surveillance images were seen targeting an elderly male at an LCBO at Appleby and Upper Middle. They then followed him to the cash terminal and observed him punch in his personal identification number.

That’s when police believe these two men distracted the man by telling him he dropped money.

The man who was targeted ended up putting it into his own personal wallet, and when they took hold of his wallet, they used slight of hand techniques, and taken out the credit card they now have the pin number of.

The men racked up $13, 000 in hours.

Police are working with the mans bank to get his money back.

Halton Police are warning the public about an increase in distracted theft.