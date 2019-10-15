Halton police, Crime Stoppers to host human trafficking information session

Halton police and Crime Stoppers are teaming up to provide an information session on human trafficking this week.

The event will take place on Wednesday at the Halton Regional Police Headquarters.

“When people think of crime in our community human trafficking generally isn’t at the top of the list. But, the unfortunate reality is that human trafficking is the second largest criminal activity in the world and it does exist in Halton Region,” said Det. Cst. Nadine Clarke, Halton Crime Stoppers’ Police Coordinator in a news release.

Clarke says human trafficking remains a largely hidden crime with very few obvious signs of the activity, leaving victims with few options for escape.

The police service is hoping the information provided at the session will give some insight into what members of the community should be looking for.

The session will feature special guest speaker, Kelly Tallon Franklin, the founder of Courage for Freedom, a Canadian-based organization that exists to educate, train and certify front-line and community service providers on proven strategies and prevention tactics serves vulnerable victims of human trafficking and sexually exploited girls.

Registration information can be found on the Crime Stoppers website.