Halton police seize $70K worth of drugs, two men arrested

Two Milton residents are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized more than $70,000 worth of drugs.

Halton police and members and the K9 unit executed a search warrant a home in Milton on Mar. 7.

Officers seized 896 grams of cocaine, 29 grams of crystal methamphetamine, three digital scales, packaging material, cell phones and $605 in cash.

Kareen Leslie, 33, and Michael Malette, 34, were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine. Both were held for bail hearings.

Anyone with information in regards to illegal drug activity is asked to contact the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747, ext. 8732.