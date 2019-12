Halton police are asking for assistance in finding 21-year-old Eda Tuncer of Milton.

Tuncer is described as Middle Eastern, 5’7″, 150 lbs, average build with long, red hair.

She may be driving a white 2017 Honda Civic with the license plat CCTH 431.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747.