Halton Police search for missing Milton man

Halton Police are looking for a 34 year-old man that has been missing from Milton.

William Few last made contact with his family on the evening of October 3rd.

Police went to his home in the Nassagaweya area of Milton, but he was not home and there was nothing suspicious.

K9 checked the area, but did not find anything.

Few is described as six foot with an average build and medium length wavy brown hair. One of his eyes may be completely closed from swelling due to an infection. Few drives a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck with the license plate 264 7ES.

Police were able to contact Few over the phone on October 4th, but he refused to give his whereabouts.

His family and police are concerned about his wellbeing because of a medical condition.

Few was last believed to be in the area of Main and Commercial Streets in downtown Milton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.