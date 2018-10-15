;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Missing Burlington father and baby boy located in Ottawa

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: missing

Halton_Regional_Police-750x422

Halton police say a missing Burlington man and his 11-month-old baby have been located in Ottawa.

Shane Wall, 32, and his son, Jacob Antunes-Wall, were reported missing after they left their home around 4:35 a.m. Monday.

Halton police say the pair was located in “good health” in the Ottawa-area by Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said an Amber Alert was not issued because of the relationship of the father and son. They were concerned about their safety due the time of day they left their home.



LATEST STORIES

Man arrested following stabbing in Hamilton

Gotta collect them all

Spooky pets

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php