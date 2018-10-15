Missing Burlington father and baby boy located in Ottawa

Halton police say a missing Burlington man and his 11-month-old baby have been located in Ottawa.

Shane Wall, 32, and his son, Jacob Antunes-Wall, were reported missing after they left their home around 4:35 a.m. Monday.

Halton police say the pair was located in “good health” in the Ottawa-area by Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said an Amber Alert was not issued because of the relationship of the father and son. They were concerned about their safety due the time of day they left their home.