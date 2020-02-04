Halton police search for missing Oakville man

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 24-year-old man.

Ian Tascone was last seen on Monday around 1 p.m. in the area of Third Line and Dundas St. in Oakville.

Police believe he is on foot and may be in the St. Clair Ave. West and Yonge St. area of Toronto.

Tascone was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, navy pants, grey socks with Birkenstock-style sandals.

He is described by police as being five-foot-four, with a thin build, blonde curly hair, and a short beard.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact 911 or the on-duty Divisional Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747, ext 2210.