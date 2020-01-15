Halton police search for missing Burlington senior

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Burlington senior.

Thomas Hoey, 87, was last seen Tuesday driving a 2010 Buick Lucerne with licence plate AJKW 463 in Burlington. Police say he was heading to Toronto and records show he used his bank card in the city around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators believe he was in the area of Evans Rd. and West Mall around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Halton police posted on Twitter they believe the missing senior may now be in the Fort Erie area.

Hoey is described as being five-foot-seven, 175 lbs, with a medium build, and hazel eyes. He was wearing glasses, a white and brown dress shirt, brown dress pants, brown dress shoes, and a blue and white winter jacket.

Family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Hoey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Service on duty Staff Sergeant at 905-825-4747, ext. 2310.