Halton police search for missing Burlington man

Halton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Burlington man.

Donald Alan (Al) Kirkpatrick has been missing since Thursday afternoon and police say there is a great concern for his safety.

He is described as being six-foot-two, 175 lbs, with a slim build, short brown and grey hair, and a full, short beard.

Kirkpatrick has some medical issues and is dependent on medications and a portable oxygen machine.

Police believe he may be driving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo with license plate ALHA 632.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-825-4747.