Halton police are asking the public for help in locating a 45-year-old man.

Maurice Gutierrez was last seen in the area of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Hospital Gate.

He is described as being white, roughly five-foot-seven, with a heavy build. He was wearing dark pants, a red winter coat and possibly a baseball hat.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4747, ext. 2210.