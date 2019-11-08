Halton police pipes & drums corps return from Europe where they remembered one of their own

Halton Police’s pipe and drums corps took time from their European showcase to pay respects to one of their own who was killed during World War I.
Home News Local News Halton police pipes & drums corps return from Europe where they remembered...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Weather
Hamilton
scattered clouds
-2.9 ° C
-0.6 °
-5 °
68 %
2.6kmh
40 %
Fri
-3 °
Sat
3 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
-2 °
Tue
-7 °
Morning Live
CHCH Music Friday: Anthony Tullo
Country rock artist Anthony Tullo was back for another CHCH Music Friday. Follow on Instagram & Facebook