Halton police officers honoured for saving the life of a 2 year old boy

2 year old Kian Passmore was reunited with one of the officers who saved his life.

On March 7th, the little boy was watching TV in his high chair, when his mother says suddenly something went wrong.

“When I picked him up his head went back and his eyes were rolling back.”

Kian was having a seizure and he stopped breathing. Halton regional police were the first on scene and arrived within 3 mintues.

After back blows and CPR, Kian began breathing again. The whole interaction took only 4 minutes.

It’s a parents worst nightmare. Lauren Passmore says the quick work of the officers saved her sons life.

“Honestly I don’t think he would be here today, I don’t think he would. I thought I had already lost him.”

Kian is in perfect health now and hasn’t had a seizure since.

Looking back on that day, constable Kyle Morris credits the training he recieved as the reason he was able to act calmly and quickly in the high stress situation.

“Halton does such a good job at training their officers, you just react to the situation that’s before you.”

Constable Morris as well as Officers Malcom Vincent and Victoria Froch will be given the St. John Ambulance silver award which acknowledges individuals or groups who administer first aid to save a life.