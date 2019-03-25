;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton police officer taken to hospital in Oakville crash

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton, Local
Tags: collision, dundas street, halton, Halton Regional Police Service, oakville


A Halton police officer and a citizen have been taken to hospital following a crash in Oakville.

It happened on Dundas St. shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police did not provide additional details about the collision but confirmed a Halton police cruiser and a second vehicle were involved in the crash.

Dundas St. is closed in both directions from Oak Park Blvd. to Trafalgar Rd. for the investigation.

Halton police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come…



LATEST STORIES

Halton police officer taken to hospital in Oakville crash

2 pedestrians struck by pick-up truck in Brantford

Hamilton man, 41, charged with stunt driving, speeding

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php