Halton police officer taken to hospital in Oakville crash

A Halton police officer and a citizen have been taken to hospital following a crash in Oakville.

It happened on Dundas St. shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police did not provide additional details about the collision but confirmed a Halton police cruiser and a second vehicle were involved in the crash.

Dundas St. is closed in both directions from Oak Park Blvd. to Trafalgar Rd. for the investigation.

Halton police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come…