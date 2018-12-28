Halton police make arrests in Christmas Eve robbery

Hamilton police have arrested two Brampton men in connection with a robbery at a gas station on Christmas Eve.

Officers were called to the Pioneer gas station on Bronte Rd. in Oakville around 6 a.m. on Dec. 24.

They say a man pointed a firearm at the store clerk and made demands for cash. He then fled in a newer model, four-door, black BMW with stolen Ontario licence plates.

Police say the vehicle used in the robbery was abandoned after the suspects stole a Cadillac Escalade near Pearson Airport.

Members of the Peel Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police and Durham Regional Police arrested Amarpreet Singh Doad, 28, and Rattanbir Singh Sidhu, 25, in Oshawa.

Both men are charged with robbery and disguise with intent.