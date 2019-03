Halton police looking for owner of camera

Halton police are looking for the owner of a camera that was recovered during an investigation and believe was stolen.

The Canon Powershot SC-20 has years of pictures of a baby boy and his family starting from 2013.

Police believe the family lives or did live in Halton and the mother is named ‘Tina’.

They do not know where or when the camera was stolen.

If anyone has any information contact Halton police.