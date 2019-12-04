Halton police look to ID woman in graffiti vandalism investigation

Halton police are investigating a recent spike in graffiti vandalism in Oakville.

Police say commercial buildings, schools, fences and bus shelters have been targeted.

The incidents are believed to have happened during the early morning hours and were primarily concentrated in the city’s southwest end.

Investigators are looking for a white woman, believed to be in her early twenties, with a thin build.

Police are asking the public to continue reporting any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact 905-825-4747, ext. 2216.