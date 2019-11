Halton police are warning residents to check their children’s Halloween treats after a young boy found a nail inside a chocolate bar.

Police say the sharp object was discovered by a 12-year-old boy in Milton.

The nail was inside a miniature “Mr. Big” candy bar. Police say the child was trick-or-treating in the area of Derry Rd. and Bronte St. South on Halloween night.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with further information to contact detectives.