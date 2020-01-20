Halton police investigate robbery at Milton gas station

Halton police are investigating an early morning robbery at a gas station in Milton.

Officers were called to the Pioneer gas station at 7548 Trafalgar Rd. around 2 a.m.

Police say two males walked inside and warned the employee they were armed with a weapon.

The thieves stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing the store.

They were last seen in a vehicle heading north towards Highway 401.

Investigators are looking for two men who are described as black, and were wearing black jackets, and ski masks.

The clerk was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Halton police.