Woman sexually assaulted by man she met online: Halton police

Category: Local
Halton police are searching for a 26-year-old man after a woman was sexually assaulted by a person she met online.

A 23-year-old woman told police she went to a Burlington establishment with a man she met on the dating app HINGE.

Police say the man, who identified himself as “Giovanni Vincente”, then drove the victim to the area of Lakeshore Rd. and Elizabeth St. where she was sexually assaulted.

The suspect is described as being six-foot-three, 220 lbs, with an olive complexion, short sandy blonde hair and a beard. He was driving a newer model black four-door Volkswagen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Sgt. Chris Newcombe at 905-465-8965 or Det. Cst. Mark Werner at 905-465-8747.



