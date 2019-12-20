Halton police say they’ll have details next week about a mysterious investigation around Mount Nemo in north Burlington today.
Home Local News Hamilton Halton police investigate property near Mount Nemo
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
few clouds
-7.2 ° C
-4 °
-10 °
85 %
3.6kmh
20 %
Fri
-6 °
Sat
1 °
Sun
2 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
2 °
Local News
Halton police investigate property near Mount Nemo
Halton police say they'll have details next week about a mysterious investigation around Mount Nemo in north Burlington today.