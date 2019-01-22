Halton police investigate bank robbery in Milton

Halton police are searching for a man after a Milton bank was robbed in broad daylight.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday at the Scotiabank at 244 Main St.

Police say a male suspect robbed the bank before fleeing on foot. No weapon was seen during the incident.

It’s not known how much money was taken from the branch.

The suspect is described as tall with a slim build and was wearing a hooded black jacket or sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Det. Maltar at 905-825-4747, ext. 2417.