Halton police investigate assault at Burlington home
Halton police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Burlington.
It happened at a home on Tyandaga Park Dr. Sunday night.
Police say they received multiple calls from citizens in the area.
They say a man in his forties was assaulted with an unknown object. He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are still looking for the person responsible for the assault but have not released a suspect description at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halton police.
