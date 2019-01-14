Halton police investigate assault at Burlington home

Halton police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Burlington.

It happened at a home on Tyandaga Park Dr. Sunday night.

Police say they received multiple calls from citizens in the area.

They say a man in his forties was assaulted with an unknown object. He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking for the person responsible for the assault but have not released a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halton police.