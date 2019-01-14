;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton police investigate assault at Burlington home

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: assault, burlington, Halton Regional Police Service

Halton police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Burlington.

It happened at a home on Tyandaga Park Dr. Sunday night.

Police say they received multiple calls from citizens in the area.

They say a man in his forties was assaulted with an unknown object. He was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking for the person responsible for the assault but have not released a suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Halton police.



LATEST STORIES

Halton police investigate assault at Burlington home

A tribute concert remembering Mike Taylor from the band Walk off the Earth

Sir John A. MacDonald's society gathered to celebrate his birthday

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php