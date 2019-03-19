Halton police investigate after man grabs woman and shakes her

Halton police are investigating after a stranger grabbed a woman by the arms and began to shake her.

Police say a woman in her thirties was walking in the area of Elgin St. and Burlington Ave. in Burlington around 8:45 p.m. on March 15.

An unknown man walked past the woman several times before he grabbed onto her arms and shook her. The woman began to struggle with the man and screamed for help. The man let go and “calmly” fled the area. He was last seen walking westbound on Elgin St.

Police are looking for a man with a tanned complexion, brown beard, brown eyes, an average build and is roughly five-foot-five. Investigators believe he is in his mid to late twenties and was wearing a black jacket with a hood, dark coloured pants, headphones and a backpack.

Police say this is the only report of an incident like this and they do not believe there is any risk to public safety. However, officers will be patrolling in the area.

Anyone with video surveillance images or who was travelling in the area between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. is asked to contact Halton police at 905-825-4777.