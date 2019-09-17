Halton police investigate after body pulled from Lake Ontario

Police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from Lake Ontario in Oakville.

Officers recovered the body of a deceased man in the waters about one kilometre off the shoreline near Maple Grove Dr. and Lakeshore Rd. East.

He was wearing a red keyhole personal floatation device and is described as a white male, roughly five-foot-ten, 160 lbs, between 20 and 40 years of age, with dark hair.

Police believe the man may be linked to a Niagara Parks Police Service investigation back on Sept. 4. A man wearing a keyhole personal floatation device was reportedly seen in distress by a fisherman in the Niagara River near the Niagara Gorge whirlpool area.

At the time, police conducted an extensive search of the shoreline but did not locate the man.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 905-825-4747, ext. 2216.