;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton police investigate a shooting in Milton

Posted:
Category: Halton
Tags: halton, milton, police, shooting

Just before 3 pm on Friday Halton police responded to several reports of shots being fired in the area of Main st E and Maple ave in Milton.

When police arrived they found one victim, a man in his twenties who was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

The area where this happened is described as ‘heavy residential’ and police tape could be seen around a black car in a parking lot.

The K9 unit was called to the area but no arrests have been made and there are no suspect descriptions. Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything between 2:40 and 3:00 pm or anyone with dash cam video in the area to contact Halton police at:  905-825-4777 or 905-825-4747 or call Crime Stoppers.



LATEST STORIES

Halton police investigate a shooting in Milton

St. Catharines jewellery store owner fights off armed robbers

City of Hamilton celebrates Black History Month

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php