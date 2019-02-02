Halton police investigate a shooting in Milton

Just before 3 pm on Friday Halton police responded to several reports of shots being fired in the area of Main st E and Maple ave in Milton.

When police arrived they found one victim, a man in his twenties who was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition.

The area where this happened is described as ‘heavy residential’ and police tape could be seen around a black car in a parking lot.

The K9 unit was called to the area but no arrests have been made and there are no suspect descriptions. Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything between 2:40 and 3:00 pm or anyone with dash cam video in the area to contact Halton police at: 905-825-4777 or 905-825-4747 or call Crime Stoppers.