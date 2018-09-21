Halton Police help in Kitchener murder investigation

Halton Police helped in a Kitchener shooting investigation Thursday, after the possible getaway vehicle ended up in Mississauga.

Waterloo Police say shots were fired around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Pandora Ave. and King St. in Kitchener.

A man was shot and died at the scene.

They say they believe the shooting was targeted.

Witnesses say the saw two people fleeing the area in a white, four-door Mercedes car.

The car left the area eastbound on Highway 401.

Police pursued the vehicle.

During the chase, a police SUV crashed with a pickup truck.

The officer and driver received minor injuries but are expected to be okay.

The suspect vehicle was last seen near the 401 in the Erin Mills area.

Halton Police officers assisted Waterloo officers in setting up roadblocks and traffic stops to locate the car.