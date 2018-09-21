;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Halton Police help in Kitchener murder investigation

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Peel
Tags: halton regional police, highway 401, kitchener, mississauga, Waterloo Police

halton - waterloo investigation

 

Halton Police helped in a Kitchener shooting investigation Thursday, after the possible getaway vehicle ended up in Mississauga.

Waterloo Police say shots were fired around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Pandora Ave. and King St. in Kitchener.

A man was shot and died at the scene.

They say they believe the shooting was targeted.

Witnesses say the saw two people fleeing the area in a white, four-door Mercedes car.

The car left the area eastbound on Highway 401.

Police pursued the vehicle.

During the chase, a police SUV crashed with a pickup truck.

The officer and driver received minor injuries but are expected to be okay.

The suspect vehicle was last seen near the 401 in the Erin Mills area.

Halton Police officers assisted Waterloo officers in setting up roadblocks and traffic stops to locate the car.

 

 

 



LATEST STORIES

Police make arrest in Niagara grow-op shooting, say facility not operating within license

President Trump weighs in on latest Kavanaugh controversy

RV there yet?

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php