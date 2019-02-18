;
Halton police have arrested three people after a routine traffic stop

Police pulled over a U-haul truck in the area of Guelph line and Fairview street. As officers approached, the vehicle sped away. The truck eventually stopped in a snow bank and stolen property and fraudulent documents were found inside. 51 year old Genaro Mallare, 27 year old John Berang and 44 year old Lisa Cadwell were all charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of stolen credit card, and possession of break in instruments.



