Halton police arrest 4 men after overnight robberies in Milton and Burlington

Police say their crime spree began just before midnight at the Rabba Fine Foods on Derry Road in Milton.

Claiming to have a firearm, police say the men grabbed cash and cigarettes and left in a black vehicle.

An hour later police were called to the ESSO gas station on Guelph Line where they say the same group indicated they had a gun and demanded cash.

They took off with a small amount of money minutes later police say they struck one last time at the ESSO on Harvester road but they were interrupted by an unsuspecting customer.

The group is said to have quickly taken off. Police set up along ramps to the QEW. Minutes after the last robbery police say they saw the vehicle entering onto the QEW at Dorval.

The driver pulled over and police say two men from Brampton and two men from Etobicoke have been arrested.

They range in age from 18 to 20. Investigators say they recovered the stolen property and cash in the car.