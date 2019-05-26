;
Halton police are seeking four men involved in a jewelry theft in Burlington

Posted:
Category: Halton, News
Tags: burlington, halton, jewelry, police, theft



Halton regional police are seeking four men they say were involved in an early morning jewelry theft in Burlington. Police say shortly after 11 am, four men approached an elderly couple outside a home on Augustus drive near Maple avenue.

The four men allegedly pulled up in a stolen vehicle and three got out and pepper sprayed the couple before stealing a bag of jewellery from their vehicle. Police say the suspects dumped the stolen car before fleeing in a different small red vehicle.

All of the suspects are described as men wearing dark clothing with their faces covered.



