Halton health officials confirm rabid bat found in Burlington

(Stock photo)

Halton Region Health Department says test results have confirmed a bat found in the area of Upper Middle Rd. and Appleby Line in Burlington had rabies.

This is the first confirmed case of rabies in the region this year.

Rabies is a viral disease that causes severe damage to the brain and spinal cord and if untreated before symptoms appear will lead to death.

Health officials say the virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or scratch.

“The Health Department is reminding residents to avoid all contact with bats and other wild animals,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region Medical Officer of Health in a news release. “Residents who may have had physical contact with a bat should see a physician immediately and contact the Health Department by calling 311.”

Rabies illness in humans can be prevented after exposure to rabies by the use of rabies vaccine, which is extremely effective, but only if it is administered before symptoms occur.

The health department has provided the following tips to help protect your family and pets.