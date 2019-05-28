Halton Amalgamation

While residents in the four Halton towns that make up the region are taking a stand against the possibility of amalgamation, the government continues consultations looking for cost savings.

“We’ve said right from the beginning we would go line by line, and we are doing that in Burlington and the Halton region and it hasn’t been looked at in 46 years.” Jane McKenna, PC MPP, Burlington.

A two person team is advising the government, holding consultations in the 4 towns, Burlington, Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills, providing a regional review to the minister of municipal affairs and housing this summer.

Groups in Burlington and Oakville against amalgamation have been installing signs throughout the area because there are worries that each city will lose its unique voice. The mayor of Burlington echos their sentiments, “leave us alone, focus on the communities that have known and identifiable problems or those communities like Missisauaga that are asking for change, we’re not.” Marianne Meed Ward.

MPP Jane McKenna says amalgamation has never been a goal of this review, the outcome is not pre-determined.

Niagara is currently under the same regional review.